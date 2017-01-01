From a marketing perspective, NPS responses are often great testimonials. We use the exact responses as testimonials at Mailshake. We also find feature request and improvements to make from a product perspective.

At Autopilot, we leverage the enthusiasm of our promoters by prompting them to spread the word. Using our own software, we designed an automated, multi-channel customer journey that drives NPS promoters to write a product review.

Jes Kirkwood